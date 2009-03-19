Star Searches
Miley Cyrus' new hair extensions are a big deal. Between alerting the paparazzi to her salon trip, the Radiohead and Joe Jonas disses, and tales of bullies, the starlet was heavily searched. What other stars did we spend the week searching for?
