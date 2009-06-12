Celeb-Bings

Star Searches for June 12

Dennis Van Tine / Retna Ltd. 1 / 10

Maybe it was residual interest in news of Gisele Bundchen's pregnancy, or maybe it was her racy nude photoshoot in Photo magazine. Either way, fans were scouring the Internet for more about the supermodel. What other stars did we spend the week searching for?

Up NextSpace Royals
Dennis Van Tine / Retna Ltd. 1 / 10

Maybe it was residual interest in news of Gisele Bundchen's pregnancy, or maybe it was her racy nude photoshoot in Photo magazine. Either way, fans were scouring the Internet for more about the supermodel. What other stars did we spend the week searching for?

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries