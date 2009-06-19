Style Profile: Sacha Baron Cohen

By Paige Ferrari

American movie-goers probably best know Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat Sagdiyev, a well-meaning (and, okay, virulently anti-semitic) Kazakhstani journalist with rampant body hair, a bushy mustache, and one suit that looked -- and apparently smelled -- like it had been languishing in the backroom of a Soviet department store since the early 1970s.

This summer, Cohen is back as Austrian fashion journalist Bruno -- the uber-plucked, coiffed, flamboyant yin to Borat's mustachioed, smelly yang.

In the spirit of Bruno himself let's take a look at some of Sacha Baron Cohen, and Bruno's, most fashion-forward moments:

Out Of Character: At the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2007, Sacha Baron Cohen did a spot-on impression of a serious leading man, complete with a tasteful dark suit and his adoring red-head wife Isla Fisher on his arm. Of course, Cohen's looks haven't always been so conservative ...