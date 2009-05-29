Style Profile: Chloe Sevigny

On HBO's "Big Love," Chloe Sevigny plays Nicolette Grant, a Mormon fundamentalist whose wardrobe mostly consists of sensible, floor-grazing skirts and conservative prarie-style blouses.

In real life, though, Chloe Sevigny is an It-girl of indie fashion, known for a daring style that mixes bohemian cool with the glitz of '90s club-kid fashion. (See her at Coachella, left, rocking the sandals and socks combo you thought only worked on German tourists.) In this week's style profile, we take a look at the many looks of the ever-chic Ms. Chloe Sevigny.

Will Chloe rock her signature style at Bonnaroo, too?