Style Profile: Drew Barrymore
By Dana Flax
Famous by the time she was 7, Golden Globe nominee Drew Barrymore has had plenty of time to hone in on that whole brilliant red-carpet appearance thing. We've picked out our favorite spunky-stylish moments from Drew's repertoire. Click through to check them out.
Drew flies free-spirited (and sexy) at the L.A. premiere of "Grey Gardens" in a bejeweled gown and chunky turquoise. The Bardot tease doesn't hurt for sass, either.
