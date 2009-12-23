Style Profile

Style Profile: Drew Barrymore

By Dana Flax

Famous by the time she was 7, Golden Globe nominee Drew Barrymore has had plenty of time to hone in on that whole brilliant red-carpet appearance thing. We've picked out our favorite spunky-stylish moments from Drew's repertoire. Click through to check them out.

Drew flies free-spirited (and sexy) at the L.A. premiere of "Grey Gardens" in a bejeweled gown and chunky turquoise. The Bardot tease doesn't hurt for sass, either.

