Style Profile for Zooey Deschanel

By Saryn Chorney

In the hit indie romance "500 Days of Summer," actress Zooey Deschanel plays the independent spirit with the angelic face who puts wannabe Romeo Joseph Gordon Levitt through lovable hell. Over the years, this artsy-yet-elegant ingenue has become a rising style icon. Her many looks are, at once, cutting-edge and charming throw-backs. Zooey's a hipster, for sure, but her fashion sense is pure indie-film princess. Let's examine some of her best looks.

Zooey wore this white minidress paired with sparkly stockings to the 2008 "Yes Man" premiere in Los Angeles. The result? Cupid incarnate.