Style Profile: Katherine Heigl

By Michelle Lanz

Katherine Heigl was just a fresh-faced teen when she was first introduced to Hollywood in 1994's "My Father the Hero." Since then, she has blossomed into a Hollywood style icon and a star on both the big and small screen. Whether she's at a premiere, awards show or just running errands, Katherine always seems to mix sexy and sophisticated pitch-perfectly. So let's push our jealousy aside, and take a look at Katherine's best looks.

All about bright, monochromatic colors on the red carpet, Katherine pops in a glittery, asymmetrical knee-length dress at the U.K. premiere of "The Ugly Truth." With just enough sass and the right amount of sophistication, we'd like to deem her the Jolly Green Hottie.