Style Profile: Kristen Stewart
With recent high-profile roles in "Twilight" and "Adventureland," Kristen Stewart is poised to become Hollywood's next big thing. But don't expect this Los Angeles native to transform herself into some perma-tanned, peroxided ingénue. This edgy new "it girl" is keeping her quirky style. In this week's Style Profile, we look back at a few of Kristen's red-carpet moments.
