Style Profile: Sienna Miller

By Dana Flax

It's somewhat of a rarity for a starlet to come around who makes you want to watch her fashion choices just as much as (or potentially more than) her films. I find this phenomenon to be especially true of Miss Sienna Miller, pictured here at a screening of "The Mysteries of Pittsburgh" earlier this year.

Let's get one thing straight: The sun pretty much shines for Sienna Miller. First of all, the girl's damned near perfect looking and her immaculate personal style, a compelling mixture of old Hollywood glamour, British mod and Soho boho chic, only adds to her palpable fabulosity. Unfair, I say! (She's also the person I credit with reinvigorating the classic Ray-Ban frame -- take that, Rachel Bilson!) As far as I'm concerned, you can leave all the talk of boyfriend drama behind, considering the amount of charm and sophistication radiated in her every stunning red-carpet appearance.

Come, aspiring young fashionistas, let's delve into the highlights of Sienna's star, sartorially speaking.