Style Profiles for July 10
My Fair ... Hermione? Not-so-little-anymore star Emma Watson looked every bit the darling British dame while walking the carpet at the London premiere of "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince." Let's see how her style has evolved over the years.
My Fair ... Hermione? Not-so-little-anymore star Emma Watson looked every bit the darling British dame while walking the carpet at the London premiere of "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince." Let's see how her style has evolved over the years.