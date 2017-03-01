Entertainment

News
Britney Spears sex tape?
Does Britney Spears have a sex tape?
Movie Night
The Weeknd rents out a movie theater for a date with Selena Gomez, plus more celebrity news for March 17, 2017
RIP
Stars react to the passing of Bill Paxton
Kennedy in Cuffs
Find out how Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend and RFK's grandson landed behind bars
Farewell, Zsa Zsa
Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor passed away on Dec. 18, at 99 years old
Hospitalized
Kanye West has been hospitalized following a series of bizarre incidents
Defending Meghan
Prince Harry condemns 'sexism and racism' against 'girlfriend' Meghan Markle, is 'deeply disappointed' he's not been able to protect her
Reunion?!
The launch of an official Destiny's Child Instagram account sparks reunion rumors
Hallo-weenie
Chrissy Teigen dresses up daughter Luna in four adorable Halloween costumes -- check 'em out!
Baby Heartbreak
Courtney Stodden shares heartbreaking post after suffering miscarriage
Hate Will Not Win
Tony Awards host James Corden opens the show with tribute to Orlando shooting victims, says that 'hate will never win'
Jay Loves Bey
Zendaya chimes in on the 'Lemonade' fiasco, plus more news
Where Was Jay?
Find out why Jay Z skipped the Met Gala, plus more news
Backup beau
Drake raps about Rihanna on his new album -- here are 9 reasons why Drake will always be Rih's fallback plan
Hey, Girl
Ryan Gosling adorably reminds us he had nothing to do with that meme, plus more news
Bestie B-Day
Kate Hudson celebrates turning 37 with her BFFs and her mom, plus more news
Space Royals
Prince Harry challenges his brother to a lightsaber battle, plus more news
Feelin' The Bern!
Shailene Woodley speaks out for Bernie sanders at a rally in NYC, plus more celeb news
Custody Meeting
Madonna is in 'such a good mood' after a heart-to-heart with Guy Ritchie, plus more news
Insta-Olsen
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen make their social media debut, plus more news
Ring Ready?
Is Blake Shelton set to propose to Gwen Stefani? Plus more news
DJ Flula
Royal runaround!
Duchess Kate on how she lost baby weight, plus more news
Lively in bedroom
Ryan Reynolds jokes about sex life with Blake Lively plus more news
