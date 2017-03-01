Entertainment

Britney Spears sex tape? Does Britney Spears have a sex tape?

Movie Night The Weeknd rents out a movie theater for a date with Selena Gomez, plus more celebrity news for March 17, 2017

RIP Stars react to the passing of Bill Paxton

Kennedy in Cuffs Find out how Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend and RFK's grandson landed behind bars

Farewell, Zsa Zsa Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor passed away on Dec. 18, at 99 years old

Hospitalized Kanye West has been hospitalized following a series of bizarre incidents

Defending Meghan Prince Harry condemns 'sexism and racism' against 'girlfriend' Meghan Markle, is 'deeply disappointed' he's not been able to protect her

Reunion?! The launch of an official Destiny's Child Instagram account sparks reunion rumors

Hallo-weenie Chrissy Teigen dresses up daughter Luna in four adorable Halloween costumes -- check 'em out!

Baby Heartbreak Courtney Stodden shares heartbreaking post after suffering miscarriage

Hate Will Not Win Tony Awards host James Corden opens the show with tribute to Orlando shooting victims, says that 'hate will never win'

Jay Loves Bey Zendaya chimes in on the 'Lemonade' fiasco, plus more news

Where Was Jay? Find out why Jay Z skipped the Met Gala, plus more news

Backup beau Drake raps about Rihanna on his new album -- here are 9 reasons why Drake will always be Rih's fallback plan

Hey, Girl Ryan Gosling adorably reminds us he had nothing to do with that meme, plus more news

Bestie B-Day Kate Hudson celebrates turning 37 with her BFFs and her mom, plus more news

Space Royals Prince Harry challenges his brother to a lightsaber battle, plus more news

Feelin' The Bern! Shailene Woodley speaks out for Bernie sanders at a rally in NYC, plus more celeb news

Custody Meeting Madonna is in 'such a good mood' after a heart-to-heart with Guy Ritchie, plus more news

Insta-Olsen Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen make their social media debut, plus more news

Ring Ready? Is Blake Shelton set to propose to Gwen Stefani? Plus more news

DJ Flula

Royal runaround! Duchess Kate on how she lost baby weight, plus more news

Lively in bedroom Ryan Reynolds jokes about sex life with Blake Lively plus more news

