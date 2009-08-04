The 10 '90s Reunions We Want to See

By Melissa Hunter

You know what people love? Things that happened 15 years ago. But watered-down remakes like "90210" and "Melrose Place" aren't quite giving us the '90s fix we need. Last week, "Saved by the Bell" had a reunion on the cover of People magazine (sans Screech, Belding, and the awkward frizzy-haired dude).

Now with the news that the "Seinfeld" cast will reunite on next season's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," it seems there's a '90s retro trend a-brewing. And no, not just shoulder pads. Reunions. So what other shows, movies, and bands are we hunkering to see get back together for a reunion show? Or at least one big dysfunctional, washed-up group hug?