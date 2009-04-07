Guess Who's Back?

Eminem sticks it to celebrities in a new song

Retna Digital 1 / 5

Eminem is back with a celeb-skewering new video. His latest targets include Jessica Simpson's weight, Lindsay Lohan's sexual orientation, and Sarah Palin's proximity to Eskimos. You know, stuff we talked about on the Internet a few months ago. (MTV)

Up NextRIP
Retna Digital 1 / 5

Eminem is back with a celeb-skewering new video. His latest targets include Jessica Simpson's weight, Lindsay Lohan's sexual orientation, and Sarah Palin's proximity to Eskimos. You know, stuff we talked about on the Internet a few months ago. (MTV)

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries