Eminem sticks it to celebrities in a new song
Eminem is back with a celeb-skewering new video. His latest targets include Jessica Simpson's weight, Lindsay Lohan's sexual orientation, and Sarah Palin's proximity to Eskimos. You know, stuff we talked about on the Internet a few months ago. (MTV)
