The Good News Roundup for May 3
By Michelle Lanz
Seems like good news is hard to come by these days, especially in the world of celebrity gossip. Nevertheless, we managed to scrounge up a week's worth of happy celeb stories, so click through for a much-needed dose of positivity.
Model and "Dancing With the Stars" alumna Joanna Krupa is engaged to Miami's Mynt Lounge owner Romain Zago. Only a matter of time until Joanna pops out the next batch of future supermodels. (Us)
