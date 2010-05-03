.

The Good News Roundup for May 3

Carlo Allegri / Invision/AP 1 / 10

By Michelle Lanz

Seems like good news is hard to come by these days, especially in the world of celebrity gossip. Nevertheless, we managed to scrounge up a week's worth of happy celeb stories, so click through for a much-needed dose of positivity.

Model and "Dancing With the Stars" alumna Joanna Krupa is engaged to Miami's Mynt Lounge owner Romain Zago. Only a matter of time until Joanna pops out the next batch of future supermodels. (Us)

Up NextNew 'Do
Carlo Allegri / Invision/AP 1 / 10

By Michelle Lanz

Seems like good news is hard to come by these days, especially in the world of celebrity gossip. Nevertheless, we managed to scrounge up a week's worth of happy celeb stories, so click through for a much-needed dose of positivity.

Model and "Dancing With the Stars" alumna Joanna Krupa is engaged to Miami's Mynt Lounge owner Romain Zago. Only a matter of time until Joanna pops out the next batch of future supermodels. (Us)

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries