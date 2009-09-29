"The Hills " Cast's Exorbitant Salaries

By Melissa Hunter

Oh, the nonreality of reality television. While the "Hills" cast of fictional BFFs work and play in their fictional world, it seems that their day jobs are fictional too. As it turns out, those jobs are not where the paychecks are coming from. Their "Hills" salaries -- ranging from a meager $45,000 an episode to a hefty $125,000 -- have just been released by The Daily Beast. Cha-ching!

There was a time in the "Seinfeld" era when a cast's six-figure salaries were released and people were outraged (outraged I tells ya!). Well, at least those filthy rich stars were actual trained actors. Here we break it down for you, from one unlikable, talentless eye candy to the next, and suggest what they can do to score a sweet end-of-year bonus.