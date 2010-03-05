By Brenda Rodriguez, with reporting by Soo Youn

Academy Award nominee Morgan Freeman brought a special date to The Hollywood Reporter's "Nominees' Night" event: his daughter, Morgana. The actor and his daughter attended the party, presented by Bing and MSN, at The Getty House on Thursday night in Los Angeles. As he walked into the party, Freeman gave a shout-out to photographers. "Hi, cameras!" he said.

