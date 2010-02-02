The K.Stew School of Acting
By Dana Flax
We just got word that Kristen Stewart will soon be starring in "The Yellow Handkerchief," in which she'll prove her extensive range by playing a broody teenager who takes advantage of the downtrodden, somewhat homely boy-next-door.
OK, so maybe she's not exactly flexing any under-used acting muscles for this one, but when you're K.Stew, the world is your dark, depressing oyster. Click through to get a lesson in how to rule the reel world, one K.Stew pose at a time.
By Dana Flax
We just got word that Kristen Stewart will soon be starring in "The Yellow Handkerchief," in which she'll prove her extensive range by playing a broody teenager who takes advantage of the downtrodden, somewhat homely boy-next-door.
OK, so maybe she's not exactly flexing any under-used acting muscles for this one, but when you're K.Stew, the world is your dark, depressing oyster. Click through to get a lesson in how to rule the reel world, one K.Stew pose at a time.