The Ladies of Sci-Fi

By Melissa Hunter

Science fiction has had a countless number of action heros, but what about the heroines? They're out kicking as much other-worldly ass as the guys, and usually in five-inch heels, coiffed hair, and some sort of spandex ensemble.

The newest to join the ranks is Clea Duvall, who stars in Fox's newest sci-fi flick "Virtuality." From the minds of "Battlestar Galactica," the movie explores the lives of a group of astronauts on a mission to save Earth. You can see an extended preview here .

A resident Hollywood tough chick Clea has played badasses in "Heroes" and "Carnivale," along with one of our fave cult sci-fi teen horror flicks "The Faculty." Excited to see her kick ass in zero-gravity.

So who are the most iconic ladies of sci-fi? Click through and see our picks.