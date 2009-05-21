B.A. in Hair Dye

The Morning Shortlist for May 22

In an Elle exclusive, Scarlett Johansson talks about her ever-changing hair and how she keeps her skin so darned perfect (aside from the whole magic movie star DNA thing). On changing into a brunette, she says, "With the hair color, I got a college degree! It comes in the bottle!" Sheesh, and here I am paying off $40K in college loans like a sucker. (Elle)

