The Morning Shortlist for May 22
By Melissa Hunter
In an Elle exclusive, Scarlett Johansson talks about her ever-changing hair and how she keeps her skin so darned perfect (aside from the whole magic movie star DNA thing). On changing into a brunette, she says, "With the hair color, I got a college degree! It comes in the bottle!" Sheesh, and here I am paying off $40K in college loans like a sucker. (Elle)
