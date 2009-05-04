The Morning Shortlist for May 5
Rihanna has canceled her comeback concert, originally scheduled for May 28 in the United Arab Emirates. A spokesman said it's "not an appropriate time" for the singer, perhaps a reference to the fact that Chris Brown is also scheduled back in court on May 28. (E! Online)
