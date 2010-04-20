Twit Fit

The Shortlist for April 21

By Jennifer Odell

After Jezebel quoted Scott Baio's Twitter rant about how his tax money provides for "lazy," unemployed Americans, he and Mrs. Chachi launched an enraged war of homophobic and mostly unprintable words against the site. We've added them to our orange alert list of folks who can't handle their Twitter. (HuffPo)

