The Shortlist for April 21
By Jennifer Odell
After Jezebel quoted Scott Baio's Twitter rant about how his tax money provides for "lazy," unemployed Americans, he and Mrs. Chachi launched an enraged war of homophobic and mostly unprintable words against the site. We've added them to our orange alert list of folks who can't handle their Twitter. (HuffPo)
Photos: More Celebritweets
By Jennifer Odell
After Jezebel quoted Scott Baio's Twitter rant about how his tax money provides for "lazy," unemployed Americans, he and Mrs. Chachi launched an enraged war of homophobic and mostly unprintable words against the site. We've added them to our orange alert list of folks who can't handle their Twitter. (HuffPo)
Photos: More Celebritweets