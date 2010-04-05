Back scooped

The Shortlist for April 6

Mike / Fame Pictures 1 / 10

By Jennifer Odell

In today's edition of Heidi Montag Meets the Knife, our fearless heroine "didn't know" what the "back scoop" procedure she had done was even for. "Eh, so they cut out part of my back. I can no longer hug people or jog. No big whoop." (Us)

Photos: Heidi Montag

Up NextAlmost Divorced
Mike / Fame Pictures 1 / 10

By Jennifer Odell

In today's edition of Heidi Montag Meets the Knife, our fearless heroine "didn't know" what the "back scoop" procedure she had done was even for. "Eh, so they cut out part of my back. I can no longer hug people or jog. No big whoop." (Us)

Photos: Heidi Montag

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries