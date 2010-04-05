The Shortlist for April 6
By Jennifer Odell
In today's edition of Heidi Montag Meets the Knife, our fearless heroine "didn't know" what the "back scoop" procedure she had done was even for. "Eh, so they cut out part of my back. I can no longer hug people or jog. No big whoop." (Us)
Photos: Heidi Montag
