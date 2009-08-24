The Shortlist for Aug. 25
By Michelle Lanz
Just when we thought grilled-out rapper Nelly was starting to settle down, word is spreading that he and R&B singer Ashanti have parted ways after four years of dating. Guess she's not hot enough for Nellyville. (Starpulse)
