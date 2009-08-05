The Shortlist for Aug. 6
Oops, she did it again. And by "it," we mean that another set of nude pics of Vanessa Hudgens has emerged on the Interwebs. And this new set was taken even earlier than the ones that emerged in 2007. Who knew you could embarrass the hell out of yourself with something as small as a cell phone? (Gossip Cop)
