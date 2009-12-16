Close call

The Shortlist for Dec. 17

MAC / Fame Pictures 1 / 9

By Jennifer Odell

Anne Hathaway was riding shotgun when a cyclist clipped the car's side view mirror yesterday in West Hollywood. No one was seriously injured, especially not Anne, who fled to a spa to undo the afternoon jitters, according to FamePictures.com. (TMZ)

Photos: Anne Hathaway

Up NextHey, Girl
MAC / Fame Pictures 1 / 9

By Jennifer Odell

Anne Hathaway was riding shotgun when a cyclist clipped the car's side view mirror yesterday in West Hollywood. No one was seriously injured, especially not Anne, who fled to a spa to undo the afternoon jitters, according to FamePictures.com. (TMZ)

Photos: Anne Hathaway

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries