The Shortlist for Dec. 22
By Jennifer Odell
Jon Gosselin tried his hand at used car salesmanship, hoping to trade in his BMW for a Subaru at the lot where former babysitter-with-benefits Stephanie Santoro used to work. Turns out the Beemer, like the TV show contract and extra-marital relationships, wasn't worth as much as he thought. (TMZ)
Photos: Jon and Kate Gosselin
