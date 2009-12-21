The Shortlist for Dec. 22

Another no-go

By Jennifer Odell

Jon Gosselin tried his hand at used car salesmanship, hoping to trade in his BMW for a Subaru at the lot where former babysitter-with-benefits Stephanie Santoro used to work. Turns out the Beemer, like the TV show contract and extra-marital relationships, wasn't worth as much as he thought. (TMZ)

