The Shortlist for Dec. 28

By Jennifer Odell

The Lohans have posted an online shopping destination where fans can pick up original Lohan family accessories (old sneakers), apparel (that might reek of booze and smoke) and collectibles (junk they don't want). Spelling mistakes and grammatical errors are free with each visit. (LohanHouse.com)

