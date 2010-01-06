Tequila freakout

The Shortlist for Jan. 7

Fixed Focal / Splash News / Splash News 1 / 10

By Jennifer Odell

Tila Tequila burst into tears yesterday when Nicky Hilton and Bijou Phillips came to retrieve Casey Johnson's dogs and personal belongings. The reality star later issued an emotional farewell video to her late fiancee. (Radar)

Video: Tila gives up Casey's pups

Up NextSpace Royals
Fixed Focal / Splash News / Splash News 1 / 10

By Jennifer Odell

Tila Tequila burst into tears yesterday when Nicky Hilton and Bijou Phillips came to retrieve Casey Johnson's dogs and personal belongings. The reality star later issued an emotional farewell video to her late fiancee. (Radar)

Video: Tila gives up Casey's pups

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries