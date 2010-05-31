The Shortlist for June 1
By Jennifer Odell
Add Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds to the growing club of famous Saints fans. The couple, who visited the Louisiana Gulf Coast this weekend to see what's happening with the BP oil spill, has reportedly bought a modest farmhouse complete with a rusted out barn in the state's lush countryside. (DailyMail)
Photos: Scarlett Johansson
