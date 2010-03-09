The Shortlist for March 10
By Jennifer Odell
Demi Moore gave her daughter Rumer Willis a pole dancing lesson at the Chateau Marmont, after which Rumer took a whirl. That's sort of awesome. But the part where Leo DiCaprio gave Ashton Kutcher a high five after the mom-daughter show ... that's sorta creepy. (NY Post)
Photos: Demi Moore
