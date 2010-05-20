The Shortlist for May 21
By Jennifer Odell
Madonna has demanded that the sentencing of a gay couple in Malawi to 14 years of prison and hard labor be challenged "in the name of human dignity." Hailing from the home of her two adopted children, the couple was arrested the day after their engagement party. Madonna urged Malawians and people around the world to protest the decision and "support our basic human right to love and be loved." (ET)
Photo: Madonna
By Jennifer Odell
Madonna has demanded that the sentencing of a gay couple in Malawi to 14 years of prison and hard labor be challenged "in the name of human dignity." Hailing from the home of her two adopted children, the couple was arrested the day after their engagement party. Madonna urged Malawians and people around the world to protest the decision and "support our basic human right to love and be loved." (ET)
Photo: Madonna