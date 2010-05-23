The Shortlist for May 24

By Jennifer Odell

In an interview that ends with a lot of whiskey in a German sex club, Lady Gaga opens up about her drug use, saying she never touches cocaine and that her habit of collapsing may be related to the tests for lupus she's undergoing. The Costumed One also admits to taking prescription medication -- and the occasional hit of ecstasy -- to keep her "tortured" thoughts at bay. (TimesOnline)

Photos: Lady Gaga