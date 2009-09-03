The Shortlist for Sept. 4
By Michelle Lanz
Kim Kardashian decides to show the world what she looks like in a bikini in a messy dressing room with random people in the background. Wow, that awesome new weight-loss product QuickTrim must work, right? I'm gonna go buy some today! Or, not. (NY Daily News)
