The Week in Celeb-BING for Oct. 16

By Michelle Lanz

What celeb stories got the Interwebs all a-buzz this week? We give you a breakdown and a search query to boot, so you can have the most updated info when you're talkin' gossip this weekend.

Meghan McCain tweets a racy pic

Ah, the former presidential candidate's daughter. This week, John McCain's not-so-little girl Meghan made sure to let the world know all about her ginormous cleavage by sending an up-close-and-personal pic via Twitter. Someone is a little needy for attention, no?