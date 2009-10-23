The Week in Celeb-BING for Oct. 23

By Michelle Lanz

What kind of drama did your favorite (or not-so-favorite) celebs get into this week? We give you a breakdown and a search query to boot, so you can impress your friends with your gossip knowledge this weekend.

Kanye's bizarre death hoax

Kanye West has been a Web search regular ever since he grabbed little Taylor Swift's microphone at the VMAs. If you want to see just how fast information flies on the Web, look no further than this week's Kanye death hoax. Both Twitter and BING were flooded with searching and trending topics by people both spreading the rumor and those wanting to find out the truth. Thankfully Kanye's lady Amber got on her Twitter horn to squash the rumor.