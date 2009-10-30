The Week In Celeb-BING for Oct. 30

By Michelle Lanz

What celeb stories got the Interwebs all abuzz this week? We give you a breakdown and a search query to boot, so you can have the most updated info when you're talkin' gossip this weekend.

Glambert releases a Technicolor album cover

Our meme of the week award goes to American Idol runner-up Adam Lambert. The cover of his debut album "For Your Entertainment" lived up to its name and how! This majestic piece of art spread across the Interwebs like the plague, until Mr. Lambert himself had to explain that it's supposed to be campy. Campy, it is: It reminds us of an album cover from not too long ago.