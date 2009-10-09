The Week in Celeb-BING for Oct. 9

By Michelle Lanz

What celeb stories got the Interwebs all abuzz this week? We give you a breakdown and a search query to boot, so you can have the most updated info when you're talkin' gossip this weekend.

"Late Night" Letterman's extortion and sex scandal

David Letterman admitted to having affairs with staffers and revealed that he was being extorted for $2 million because of his gallivanting ways. It doesn't come as much surprise: We always knew he was a ladies' man. It must be hard not to give into temptation when you have a steady flow of young interns willing to do overtime.