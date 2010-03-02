TheWrap.com Pre-Oscar Party Pics

By Brenda Rodriguez, with reporting by Kelly E. Carter

Hollywood stars turned out to do a little pre-Oscar celebrating at TheWrap.com's shindig on Monday night, held at Culina restaurant inside the Four Seasons Beverly Hills and co-hosted by MSN, British Airways, Starbucks VIA and Moet & Chandon. Check out who was there and what they were buzzing about.

Oscar nominee Morgan Freeman (for "Invictus") tells us he knows exactly how he plans to spend Oscar morning: Getting a massage. "I might even go out for breakfast," Freeman said. As for the big night itself, he's not nervous. "I know who's going to win it. I'm pretty sure it's going to be Jeff [Bridges]," he said. "I don't see how it can be anybody else really."