Tina Fey: "I feel like I represent normalcy"

By Brenda Rodriguez

Bet you never thought you'd see Liz Lemon, er, Tina Fey, on the cover of Vogue, did you? Well in the March issue hitting newsstands on Feb. 23, Fey proves she's more than just a funny lady. Click through to read her take on being normal, fashion and Sarah Palin.

On being a normal girl:

"I feel like I represent normalcy in some way. What are your choices today in entertainment? People either represent youth, power, or sexuality. And then there's me, carrying normalcy." Pause. "Me and Rachel Ray."

