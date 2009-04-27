Tribeca Celeb Fest

Tribeca Film Festival Arrivals

Invision/AP 1 / 35

Once upon a time, the only film festivals that got any mileage in terms of media coverage -- and star wattage -- were Cannes and Sundance. But New York's Tribeca Film Festival, originally founded to help revive Lower Manhattan post-Sept. 11 and now in its eighth year, has become the latest see-movies-and-be-seen event. Check out the bandwagon of celebs making the cinematic rounds this year.

Actor and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Robert De Niro makes his beloved "You talkin' to me?" face for the cameras while arriving at the opening premiere of "Whatever Works" at the Ziegfeld Theatre.

Up NextMovie Night
Invision/AP 1 / 35

Once upon a time, the only film festivals that got any mileage in terms of media coverage -- and star wattage -- were Cannes and Sundance. But New York's Tribeca Film Festival, originally founded to help revive Lower Manhattan post-Sept. 11 and now in its eighth year, has become the latest see-movies-and-be-seen event. Check out the bandwagon of celebs making the cinematic rounds this year.

Actor and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Robert De Niro makes his beloved "You talkin' to me?" face for the cameras while arriving at the opening premiere of "Whatever Works" at the Ziegfeld Theatre.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries