Tribeca Film Festival Arrivals

Once upon a time, the only film festivals that got any mileage in terms of media coverage -- and star wattage -- were Cannes and Sundance. But New York's Tribeca Film Festival, originally founded to help revive Lower Manhattan post-Sept. 11 and now in its eighth year, has become the latest see-movies-and-be-seen event. Check out the bandwagon of celebs making the cinematic rounds this year.

Actor and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Robert De Niro makes his beloved "You talkin' to me?" face for the cameras while arriving at the opening premiere of "Whatever Works" at the Ziegfeld Theatre.