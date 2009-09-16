Uma Thurman On Age, Regrets and Motherhood

By Michelle Lanz

Where on Earth has Uma Thurman been? The tall, lithe blonde has been out of the spotlight for some time, but her career as an actress and a mother has never actually stopped. In the new issue of W magazine, Thurman talks about turning 40, living with regrets and why she doesn't deserve the ring on her finger. Check out the whole story on newsstands September 22.

On her new movie, "Motherhood":

"Everything was bare-bones," says Thurman. "We even shot a little of it in Katherine's apartment. It was the most truly guerrilla independent filmmaking I have done, I think, ever."