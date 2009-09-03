Unsolicited Advice: Ways to Kill Off Katherine Heigl from "Grey's"

By Melissa Hunter

Yet again, it looked like it might be the end for Katherine Heigl on "Grey's Anatomy" when it was announced that she will be taking a five-episode hiatus from the show so she can film yet another uninspired rom-com or rom-dram. Really? Just five episodes?

**SPOILER** After getting cancer last season, which we were sure would've been the end of Heigl on "Grey's," it looks like she may have recovered. Now Seattle Grace is firing Izzie because of a merge with another hospital and subsequent downsizing. But she shall return!

Come on, writers. We know you've been dreaming of ways to write Heigl out of the show for years. You can do better than firing her and giving her cancer. You ran George over with a bus, so there's gotta be some way to ensure the end of Izzie's days.

Here are some alternate story lines to have ready once she comes back from her five-episode "I'm a movie star and just do this TV show to pay my exorbitant bills" hiatus.