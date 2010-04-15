Unsolicited Financial Advice

By Melissa Hunter

Happy Tax Day, everyone! While we regular folks know the only thing we can rely on are death and taxes, certain celebrities seem to live in an immortal and tax-free existence. Or at least, they like to think so. It's a good thing I went to celebrity blogger accounting school so I can solve all of their financial woes. It's totally a real thing, honest.

Pam Anderson

Sticky Sitch: Owes $493,144 in back taxes and the state of California has now filed a lien against her

Humble Suggestion: Between the caked-on makeup, the uncomfortably tiny bikinis and the plastic surgery impulse buys, you've dumped a lot of money in maintaining of your looks. Now if there was a hot market for looking like a crazypants alien, I'd say go for it, but maybe put the anti-aging expenditures aside and let nature do its thing. It's done wonders for Meryl Streep's career. You'd probably save a cool mil on chemical peels alone.

