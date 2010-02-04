Vanity Fair's Hollywood Cover

By Brenda Rodriguez

The wait is over: Vanity Fair has crowned nine young actresses as the ones to watch in its annual Hollywood issue, on newsstands Feb. 9. And Twihards can breathe a sigh of relief: K.Stew is among the bunch. Click through to learn more about these leading ladies and to see behind-the-scenes photos of their Vanity Fair shoot.

Amanda Seyfried

We loved her as the ditzy teen in the 2004 hit "Mean Girls," but starring opposite Meryl Streep in the movie musical "Mamma Mia!" finally got Seyfried noticed. She's currently starring in the tear-jerker "Dear John," but she makes a dramatic impact in the upcoming film "Chloe," an artsy sexual thriller.

