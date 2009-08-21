Week in Celeb-Bing for Aug. 21

By Michelle Lanz

So what were the biggest stories in the parallel celebuverse this week? We give you a breakdown and a search query to boot, so you can have the most updated info when you're talkin' gossip this weekend.

Eric and Rebecca's no-sex tape

A new term has been coined out of the whole scandal as well: the "naked tape." So now you can film yourself feeling "high," roll around in bed naked and then sit in a bubble bath with other people and insist it's not a sex tape.

Ah, semantics.