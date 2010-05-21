Beach Cruising

Beach Cruising: Early Beachcombers Edition

Will Binns / PacificCoastNews.com 1 / 25

By Michelle Lanz

Summer's not quite here, but that doesn't stop celebrities from jetting off to tropical locales where perpetual summer is the norm. Click through to see which hard-bodied stars are busting out of their bikinis and swim trunks before the summer solstice.

Brooklyn Decker shows off her natural talent for looking amazing in a bikini while filming "Just Go With It" in Maui, Hawaii.

Up NextBeach Bodies
Will Binns / PacificCoastNews.com 1 / 25

By Michelle Lanz

Summer's not quite here, but that doesn't stop celebrities from jetting off to tropical locales where perpetual summer is the norm. Click through to see which hard-bodied stars are busting out of their bikinis and swim trunks before the summer solstice.

Brooklyn Decker shows off her natural talent for looking amazing in a bikini while filming "Just Go With It" in Maui, Hawaii.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries