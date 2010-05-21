Beach Cruising: Early Beachcombers Edition
By Michelle Lanz
Summer's not quite here, but that doesn't stop celebrities from jetting off to tropical locales where perpetual summer is the norm. Click through to see which hard-bodied stars are busting out of their bikinis and swim trunks before the summer solstice.
Brooklyn Decker shows off her natural talent for looking amazing in a bikini while filming "Just Go With It" in Maui, Hawaii.
