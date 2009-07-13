Beach Cruising for the Week of July 13
By Paige Ferrari
Summer is well underway, and Hollywood celebs are ready to strip down and hit the beach. Take Nicole Richie, for instance, who showed off her pregnant belly while boyfriend Joel Madden worked on his killer tank top tan.
