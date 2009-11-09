Celeb Eye Candy

By Michelle Lanz

Ex-super model Stephanie Seymour is a mom, a former rock video vixen (remember GNR's "November Rain" video?), an icon in the fashion world and she's also a mature 41 years old. But you wouldn't guess she was a day over 30 judging from her spread in the December issue of Vanity Fair. Must be pretty awesome to be so flawless.