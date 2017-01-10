Former "16 & Pregnant" star Eric Kennemer is fighting for his life in a Houston hospital after being involved in a horrific car accident that left one person dead.

Eric, Myranda Trevino Kennemer's husband, is in critical condition, according to reports.

#park A photo posted by Myranda Trevino Kennemer (@myranda_2468) on Jan 18, 2015 at 10:17am PST

The former reality TV star's grandma, Barbara James, was first to break the news.

"I would like to ask my Facebook friends to please say a prayer for my grandson Eric Kennemer," she wrote. "He was in a bad car wreck last night. He is in the hospital in Houston, TX. Say a prayer for his wife Myranda."

Eric and Myranda, who appeared on season 4 of the MTV show in 2012, share daughters Kaylee, 5, and Rylee, 2.

God has truly #blessed me with a wonderful husband and two amazing beautiful girls! I couldn't ask for anything better than this!! I'm so happy to call this.. My #Family!! 💜 A photo posted by Myranda Trevino Kennemer (@myranda_2468) on May 6, 2015 at 2:20pm PDT

"Please God, give Eric the strength to become well again," Myranda tearfully wrote on Facebook on Monday, Dec. 9. "And please give me the strength to be strong for both of our wonderful children you have blessed us with, as well as him. Please let him come home soon. His children need him very much. And so do I."

Other family members have asked for prayers, as well.

Eric's cousin Megan Lawrence wrote, "I am in complete shock.. RIP Scott Cohen," she wrote, seemingly revealing the name of the deceased. "I cannot believe this.. Also, if my family could still have continued prayers for my cousin Eric Kennemer. Today's just not a good day dude."

Eric's aunt Tammy Hardy wrote, "Please be praying for my nephew Eric Kennemer, he has been in a car accident. He is in critical condition, but we serve a mighty God and we have peace in knowing HE is in total control of this situation."