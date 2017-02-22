A man who allegedly burglarized Simon Cowell's home and stole $1 million in jewelry did so after climbing security walls and carrying out a daring pre-dawn raid, London prosecutors said on Wednesday, Feb. 22, during opening remarks at the alleged crook's trial.

At the time of the predawn burglary in December 2015, Simon was asleep in his London mansion, as was his partner, Lauren Silverman, and their then-toddler son, Eric. A nanny was also at the property.

Darren February, 34, is accused of forcing his way into Simon's home by accessing a rear patio door after trying to enter through the front door, prosecutors said, according to the Daily Mail.

Darren, who is reportedly homeless, denies the accusation, but was spotted fleeing the residence by a private security guard who was patrolling the area overnight.

Inside the home, the thief got his hands on the valuables inside a safe that had been left open.

The Daily Mail said the culprit was approached by the security guard during the getaway and he dropped a passport and some of the jewelry. A second passport, which belonged to the former "American Idol" judge, was later found in a nearby recycling facility.

Prosecutors also say DNA and video will link Darren to the crime.

"It would appear from the CCTV that the burglar is catching his breath because he had to shimmy over lots of different walls to get in to the premises and around the premises," prosecutor Denis Barry told the jury.

The stolen jewelry is believed to have all belonged to Lauren and included several watches, diamond rings, diamond earrings and diamond bracelets.

Simon was not present at court, but he did pen a statement read to the jury.

"No one has the right or authority to steal from Lauren or myself and I will go to court if required," he wrote.

The defendant, prosecutors said, is a career criminal and has tallied 37 theft-related arrests.

"It was mainly Lauren's stuff. The first thing you think about is, 'OK, that's insured so it's not the end of the world,'" Simon said after the raid. "It's just the feeling of that invasion, that someone was three feet away from you. It kind of creeps you out a bit."